Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 314,400 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arko by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,929 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arko by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arko by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARKO stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

