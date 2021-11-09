Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 122.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

