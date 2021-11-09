Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 286,603 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VG. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 176,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Vonage stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

