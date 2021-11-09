Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 55,821 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Peoples Bancorp worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $644.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

