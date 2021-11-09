Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after acquiring an additional 267,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.