Rentberry Market Cap Reaches $394,824.21 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $394,824.21 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.00225730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00094594 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

