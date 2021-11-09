Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 25,225 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Replimune Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

