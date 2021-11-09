REPO (REPO) Hits One Day Volume of $5.04 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00075843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00100452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,312.59 or 0.99900199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.96 or 0.07028747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020376 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.