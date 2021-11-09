Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 30.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 38.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 171,186 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $4,697,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

