Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 193,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 418,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

