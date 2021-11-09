Research Analysts Set Expectations for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

FE opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

