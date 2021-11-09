Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.32). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

