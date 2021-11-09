Retirement Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

