Retirement Group LLC Sells 536 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

