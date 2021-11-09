Reviewing HMN Financial (HMNF) and The Competition

HMN Financial (NASDAQ: HMNF) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HMN Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HMN Financial alerts:

58.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 30.47% 13.79% 1.51% HMN Financial Competitors 19.67% 8.43% 0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million $10.30 million 7.36 HMN Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.27 million 13.67

HMN Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HMN Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial Competitors 395 1664 1402 86 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential downside of 0.34%. Given HMN Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HMN Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

HMN Financial rivals beat HMN Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.