Reviewing Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Pretium Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Pretium Resources $617.59 million 3.70 -$38.44 million $0.95 12.79

Pure Energy Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pretium Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% Pretium Resources -3.17% 17.44% 11.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pure Energy Minerals and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

