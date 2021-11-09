Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RVMD stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

