Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 85.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,146 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

