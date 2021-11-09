Ricardo’s (RCDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RCDO stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £265.67 million and a P/E ratio of 147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 411.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

