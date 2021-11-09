Rimini Street Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,498 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the average volume of 263 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. 743,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $640.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.
In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock worth $18,135,242. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.
RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
