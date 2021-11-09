Rimini Street Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,498 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the average volume of 263 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. 743,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $640.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock worth $18,135,242. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

