RING X PLATFORM Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $760,837.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00223391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00093298 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 296,242,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.