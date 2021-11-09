Riskified (RSKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Riskified has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RSKD stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36. Riskified has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $40.48.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.
