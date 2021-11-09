Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,174 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

