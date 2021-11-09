Robert W. Baird Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $117.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in New Relic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in New Relic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

