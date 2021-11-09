Robert W. Baird Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $90.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

