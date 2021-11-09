Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61.
In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343 in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
