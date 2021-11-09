Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roblox stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Roblox worth $1,686,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

