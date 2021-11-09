Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCI.B shares. Cormark raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of RCI.B traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$60.90. 2,510,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,664. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.24. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$54.69 and a one year high of C$67.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

