Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $277.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

