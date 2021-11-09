Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RROTF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of RROTF remained flat at $$2.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406. Roots has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

