Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.
JNCE opened at $8.94 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 372.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 319.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.
