Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

JNCE opened at $8.94 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 372.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 319.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

