Rotten 24-Hour Volume Reaches $489.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $380,287.90 and $489.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00223206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 119,730,875 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

