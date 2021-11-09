Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rover Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.29. 819,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,823. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94.

Several research firms recently commented on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

