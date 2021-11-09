Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,267 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $439,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.66. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $124.26 and a 1 year high of $167.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.