Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €33.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.78 ($39.75).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €38.94 ($45.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a 12-month low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a 12-month high of €39.25 ($46.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.64 and its 200 day moving average is €33.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

