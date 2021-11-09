Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $86.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of BLDR opened at $66.84 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

