Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,297,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

