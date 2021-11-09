Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 42,209 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,209 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atkore were worth $17,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 5.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore by 90.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 244.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,142,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR stock opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $107.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

