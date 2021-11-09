Royal Bank of Canada Raises IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 2,150

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,783 ($23.30) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,727.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,699.86. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.