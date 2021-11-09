Royal Bank of Canada Sells 58,040 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,188,000 after buying an additional 44,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,251,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,893 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,432. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.