Royal Bank of Canada Trims SAP (NYSE:SAP) Target Price to $40.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $115.22 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

