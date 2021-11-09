Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUS opened at C$35.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$18.84 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,474,645. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.