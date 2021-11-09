Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

