S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 791.67 ($10.34).

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 784.80 ($10.25) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 784.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 675.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -172.44.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

