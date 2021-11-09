Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,914.30 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. bought 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

Shares of SAFE opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Safehold by 78.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 248.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

