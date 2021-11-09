SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Market Cap Hits $2.38 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $16.95 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00075585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00100591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,161.03 or 0.99651252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,736.36 or 0.07027657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020371 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

