Saia (SAIA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

11/9/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $255.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $366.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $352.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $272.00.

10/19/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $236.00 to $272.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $153.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SAIA stock traded down $10.36 on Tuesday, reaching $341.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,516. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.86 and a 1 year high of $359.75. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day moving average is $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

