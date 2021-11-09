Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.35 and a twelve month high of $145.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

