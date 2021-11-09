Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freed Investment Group increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after buying an additional 697,311 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 615,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after buying an additional 537,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after buying an additional 520,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

