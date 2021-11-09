Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $189,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $149.98 and a twelve month high of $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

