Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 24,562 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 393.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

